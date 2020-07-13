Berlin, Jul 13 (AP) Germany's health minister has criticized his countrymen for failing to respect social distancing rules on vacation after videos emerged over the weekend showing German tourists partying on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

Jens Spahn told reporters on Monday that he understood vacationers were “impatient” after months of lockdown, but that the scenes captured on video Friday made him “very worried” because such behavior would increase the risk of coronavirus infection for the partying tourists and others.

Also Read | Corps Commander-Level Talks Between India And China to be Held Tomorrow at Chushul in Eastern Ladakh: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 13, 2020.

Spahn also urged Germans not to stage private parties for Oktoberfest, after the official event was canceled this year due to the pandemic.

While Germany has managed to flatten the curve of infections, with just under 200,000 confirmed cases and 9,071 deaths to date, Spahn said it was important to remain alert to prevent a second wave in the fall.(AP)

Also Read | Himalayan Viagra, World's Most Expensive Fungus, Listed as 'Vulnerable to Extinction' by IUCN.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)