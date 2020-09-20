Duesseldorf (Germany), Sep 20 (AP) Hundreds of people demonstrated in downtown Duesseldorf Sunday against government coronavirus restrictions and in support of a host of other causes.

People waved signs with slogans like “end to panic, corona pandemic is a lie” and “corona rebels” as songs decrying coronavirus restrictions were played. They chanted “free Julian Assange” along with one speaker, and formed a “W” -- symbolising “we all” -- with their hands, which they raised over their heads as the theme to Chariots of Fire played.

No masks were to be seen, aside from on journalists covering the rally, and a few children mingled among the crowd.

Before breaking away to walk along a route through the western city, the crowd swayed to Louis Armstrong's “What a Wonderful World” and a man in a Superman costume sang along. (AP)

