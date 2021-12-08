Washington [US], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany is prepared to take action against Russia if the latter invades Ukraine, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said on Tuesday.

"I believe they are," Nuland said in a congressional hearing when asked if Germany is prepared to take significant action against Russia if it invades Ukraine.

Also Read | Anil Menon, Indian Origin Physician, Among 10 New NASA Astronaut Recruits for Future Space Missions.

Earlier in the day, media reported the United States is pressing Germany to halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)