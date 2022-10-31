Berlin, Oct 31 (AP) Germany is postponing politically sensitive decisions on reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector until 2023 amid strong opposition from one governing party to the idea of a universal speed limit, officials said on Monday.

The libertarian Free Democratic Party, which controls the Transport Ministry, has long blocked the introduction mandatory speed limits seen in most of Germany's neighbours.

Experts say that limiting speeds on highways to 120 kilometres per hour (74.5 mph) would save 2.6 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year. A limit of 100 kmh (62 mph) would more than double the savings, according to Germany's Environment Agency.

Those annual savings would make a significant contribution to closing the remaining emissions gap in Germany's transport sector of 118-175 million tons by 2030.

Proposals released on Monday by the Economy Ministry would close the emissions gap in all other sectors for the country to meet its climate goals.

Germany wants to cut emissions by 65 per cent from 1990 levels by 2030, but have acknowledged that this will be a “gigantic” task and the country is lagging. Europe's biggest economy aims to have net zero emissions by 2045. (AP)

