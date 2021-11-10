Berlin [Germany], November 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Germany is ready to provide humanitarian support to migrants stranded at the Belarusian-Polish border, German interior ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Wednesday.

"Germany is ready to contribute to providing humanitarian assistance to people at the border with Poland," Alter told a briefing.

The official recalled that Germany had already offered Poland assistance in tackling the migration crisis, noting that "the offer remains valid," as Warsaw has not yet requested this support.

The European Commission should also organize humanitarian support for the migrants, not individual countries, the spokesman said.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert, in turn, said that Brussels was already dealing with the issue and initiated contacts with the UN to discuss the migration crisis. Humanitarian assistance should be urgently provided, as winter is coming, the official said.

More than 2,000 migrants have been camping on the Belarusian side of a barbed-wire border fence in subzero temperatures since Monday. Several people have reportedly died. (ANI/Sputnik)

