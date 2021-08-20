Berlin, Aug 20 (AP) Germany says a civilian suffered a gunshot wound before being evacuated from Kabul on a German air force plane.

German government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said Friday that the wounded person was not in a life-threatening condition, but didn't immediately further details about the person or incident.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Heist in Japan: Hackers Steal Nearly $100 Million From Liquid Company’s Wallets.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said Germany is providing 100 million euros in immediate funding for humanitarian aid inside Afghanistan and neighboring countries.

He said the money would exclusively go to aid organizations, particularly UNHCR, and not to the Taliban. (AP)

Also Read | Taliban Leaders Inspecting Shut Consulates in Afghanistan, Say Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)