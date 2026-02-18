Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, 90, remains under intensive care at Lilavati Hospital following a medical emergency on Tuesday. Medical professionals treating the legendary writer confirmed on Wednesday that while he is currently on ventilator support, his condition is stable, and he is expected to be taken off life support by Thursday, February 19. Salim Khan Health Update: Screenwriter Undergoes Surgery at Lilavati Hospital; Doctors Say Condition Stable – Reports.

Salim Khan Undergoes Surgery

Salim Khan was rushed to the hospital on the morning of February 17 after his blood pressure spiked, leading to a minimal brain haemorrhage. According to a statement from the medical team, the veteran underwent a Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) procedure to address the internal bleeding.

Dr Jalil Parkar, a senior physician at Lilavati Hospital, provided a direct update on the screenwriter’s status. Speaking to the media, Dr Parkar stated, "Digital Subtraction Angiography procedure was performed. He was admitted yesterday by his family doctor, Sandeep Chopra. His blood pressure was also high, so we kept him on a ventilator as a backup for safety.He is still on a ventilator. He is in the ICU. But he is recovering... He is doing better now; recovery is slow due to his age."

The hospital has clarified that the use of a ventilator was a precautionary measure due to the patient's age and the nature of the haemorrhage. Doctors are optimistic about his progress and anticipate a transition in his treatment within the next 24 hours.

Salim Khan To Be Taken Off Ventilator Tomorrow

"By tomorrow hopefully, he will be off ventilator. Keeping in mind the age, the time of recovery is longer," Dr Parkar added in a report shared by Times Now.

Family and Industry Support

The news of the hospitalisation prompted an immediate gathering of the Khan family. Salim Khan’s sons Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail, along with daughters Alvira and Arpita, have been frequenting the Bandra-based hospital.

Longtime collaborator Javed Akhtar and actor Sanjay Dutt were also among the first to visit the hospital to check on the 90-year-old’s health. Fans and members of the film fraternity have flooded social media with prayers for the man who co-authored some of Indian cinema’s most iconic scripts, including Sholay and Deewaar.

