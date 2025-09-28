Berlin [Germany], September 28 (ANI/WAM): Germany's interior minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Saturday that the threat from drones was "high" and that the country would take measures to defend itself.

"There is a threat that can be classified as high when it comes to drones. It is an abstract threat, but very concrete in individual cases," Dobrindt told journalists in Berlin.

Also Read | HDFC Bank Dubai Branch Barred From Onboarding New Clients by UAE Regulator; Here’s Why.

As part of its measures, Germany plans to revise its aviation security law to authorise the armed forces to intervene, including the potential downing of drones, he said. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)