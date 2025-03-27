Geneva [Switzerland] March 27 (ANI): A side event titled "Human Rights Violations and Rise of Islamic Terrorism in Bangladesh" was held by Tumuku Development and Cultural Union (TACUDU) on March 26, 2025, during the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland.

The event was led by Mr Fazal-ur Rehman Afridi, an Activist and Human Rights Defender, who serves as the Principal Representative at TACUDU. The panel featured speakers such as Mr Paul Bristow (Former Conservative MP from the UK), Ms Sahar Zand (British-Iranian television and radio presenter), Dr Rayhan Rashid (Advocate and Legal Consultant at Oxford Matrix), and Priyajit Debsarkar (Geopolitical Analyst).

The primary aim of the event was to draw international attention to the deterioration of law and order, violations of human rights, the persecution of minorities, and the surge of Islamic extremism in Bangladesh led by the interim rule of Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

In her remarks at the event, Ms Sahar Zand stated, "The situation in Bangladesh is truly alarming, and my visit has made me even more fearful, as the international media is not covering what is occurring in the country. It seems like the world is turning a blind eye, but we should focus on Bangladesh now because, from my perspective, it is on the brink of becoming another Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, or other nations that have experienced significant upheavals."

"Minorities are experiencing assaults in Bangladesh, and this is a pivotal moment for global awareness. At this very time, it appears that the world is ignoring the situation, and local journalists are also failing to report on the developments," she added.

Dr Rayhan Rashid stated, "I demand an independent and impartial investigation into the events that have unfolded in Bangladesh, both historically and currently. I seek a comprehensive internal inquiry and assessment of the OHCHR report, focusing on its processes, how its conclusions were formulated, and its networks of influence."

Priyajit Debsarkar remarked, "We cannot risk witnessing another genocide that could happen at any moment in Bangladesh, especially since after August 5th, tensions have escalated, making it increasingly perilous for all those who advocate for liberation values, rooted in the spirit of the 1971 War of Liberation."

"It poses a threat not just to them but also to the wider community beyond Bangladesh. We must come together to combat these fascist elements," he asserted. (ANI)

