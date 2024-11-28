Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 27 (ANI/WAM): The Global Food Security Summit 2024, held during Global Food Week concluded its sessions on Wednesday. The summit brought together 21 ministers and senior officials involved in global food security policymaking, along with leading experts and scientists from around the world.

Discussions focused on addressing current challenges, exploring future opportunities to enhance food security, and fostering sustainable and resilient food systems to face future crises.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group as a knowledge partner, the summit shed light on various issues.

On Global Hunger, it noted that over 733 million people suffer from hunger worldwide, posing a threat to peace, stability, and human dignity.

On Islamic World's Progress, the Islamic Organisation for Food Security highlighted governance, sustainability, and resource mobilisation initiatives across its 41 member countries, emphasising the significance of a dedicated Food Security Day for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

On a focus on Africa, the summit discussed sustainable agri-food systems and highlighted progress in West Africa, where 73 percent of farming households improved their resilience to climate shocks.

Key Themes and Recommendations include sustainability as a cornerstone, where participants emphasised sustainability as essential for achieving food security, advocating for efficient resource use, renewable energy in agriculture, and fostering value-added food production.

It focussed on women's empowerment where the importance of enhancing women's roles in agriculture was highlighted, recognising their contributions to economic growth and sustainability.

It was noted that despite the challenges posed by greenhouse gas emissions, the summit called for adopting clean energy solutions, proposing a six-pillar framework encompassing inclusivity, incentives, data, investments, institutions, and innovation.

The summit stressed the need to invest in advanced agricultural technologies and sustainable practices to ensure reliable food supplies and a better future for coming generations. It called for enhanced cooperation along food value chains to address global crises effectively.

The summit urged immediate and unified international efforts to create a resilient, equitable global food system, ensuring access to healthy and sustainable food for all.

The UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051 was praised for its alignment with global goals, supported by initiatives like the "Nema" platform, which combats food waste and promotes sustainable consumption practices. The summit also acknowledged the UAE's leadership role at COP28, where the nation advanced its vision of eliminating food waste and transforming traditional food systems.

By convening the first-ever Global Food Security Summit, the UAE reaffirmed its commitment to building sustainable food systems, setting an example for collective action towards a future free of food waste. (ANI/WAM)

