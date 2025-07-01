World News | Global Shares Mostly Lower a Day After US Markets Continued Improbable Rally

Manila, Jul 1 (AP) Global shares are mostly lower Tuesday a day after US stocks continued a stunning recovery from a springtime sell-off of roughly 20 per cent.

Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.72 per cent to 8,798.91, while Germany's DAX shed 0.4 per cent to 23,809.62. In Paris, the CAC 40 dropped 0.5 per cent to 7,629.65.

Also Read | Paetongtarn Shinawatra Suspended: Thailand's Constitutional Court Removes PM From Office Over 'Breach of Ethics'; Leaked Phone Call With Cambodian Leader To Be Investigated.

After another big day for US markets, futures for the S&P shed 0.2 per cent and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.1 per cent lower.

In Asian trading, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.2 per cent to 39,986.33 despite positive results of the central bank's quarterly Tankan survey which showed a better than expected improvement in business sentiment among large manufacturers.

Also Read | Donald Trump Issues Deportation Warning for Elon Musk Amid Feud Over 'One Big Beautiful Bill', Says Tesla CEO May Need To 'Close Up Shop and Move Back to South Africa' in Absence of EV Subsidies.

The Shanghai Composite index added 0.4 per cent to 3,457.75 after China's official manufacturing purchasing managers index, or PMI, rose to a three-month high of 49.7 in June while the PMI for services and other non-manufacturing businesses also rose to a three-month high of 50.5.

Hong Kong's stock market was closed on Tuesday.

South Korea's KOSPI Composite Index rose 0.6 per cent to 3,089.65. The government reported that exports bounced back in June, helped by strong demand for semiconductors, ships and health products.

“Automobile and automotive parts exports also gained. Strong electric vehicle exports to the EU and solid used-car exports partially offset the decline of US exports. However, we expect auto exports to remain soft due to tariffs and increased production in the US,” Min Joo Kang of ING Economics said in a report.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.1 per cent to 8,541.10.

Thailand's SET jumped 1.7 per cent after Thailand's Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office pending an investigation over a leaked phone call with a senior Cambodian leader.

The PSEi in Manila, Philippines, added 0.9 per cent to 6,423.85.

On Monday, Wall Street resumed its upward climb.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5 per cent. It has staged a stunning recovery from its springtime sell-off of roughly 20 per cent. The Dow added 0.6 per cent and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.5 per cent.

Stocks got a boost after Canada said it would rescind a planned tax on US technology firms and trade talks with the United States resumed. On Friday, US President Donald Trump had said he was suspending those talks to retaliate for the tax, calling it “a direct and blatant attack on our country.”

US stocks have bounced back on hopes that Trump will reach deals with other countries to lower his painful high tariffs and avert trade wars that could stifle the economy and send inflation higher.

Many of Trump's announced tariffs have been postponed and are due to kick back into effect on July 9.

The US stock market recovery could raise the risk Trump will resume escalating tariffs, similar to what happened in 2018-2019, according to strategists at Deutsche Bank led by Parag Thatte and Binky Chadha.

On Wall Street, Oracle's 4 per cent rise was one of the strongest forces lifting the S&P 500. CEO Safra Catz said the tech giant “is off to a strong start” in its fiscal year and that it signed multiple large cloud services agreements, including one that could contribute over USD 30 billion in annual revenue two fiscal years from now.

GMS' stock jumped 11.7 per cent after the supplier of specialty building products said it agreed to sell itself to a Home Depot subsidiary in a deal that would pay USD 110.00 per share in cash. That would give it a total value of roughly USD 5.5 billion, including debt.

In other dealings early Tuesday, benchmark US crude oil lost 4 cents to USD 65.07 per barrel, while Brent crude, the international standard, fell 7 cents to USD 66.80 per barrel.

The US dollar dipped to 142.86 Japanese Yen from 144.04 Yen. The Euro rose to USD 1.1822 from USD 1.1787. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)