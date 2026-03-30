Vatican City, March 30 (ANI): Pope Leo XIV on Sunday delivered a powerful message of peace and non-violence during his Palm Sunday address, asserting that God rejects the prayers of those who engage in war amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Reflecting on the Passion of Jesus Christ, the Pope described Christ as the "King of Peace" who chose humility and sacrifice over violence, even in the face of suffering and death and emphasised that Jesus' life and actions stand in stark contrast to war and aggression.

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"As Jesus walks the Way of the Cross, we follow in his footsteps and contemplate his love for humanity," the Pope said, highlighting Christ's refusal to take up arms despite being confronted with violence.

Quoting scripture, the Pope warned against the use of religion to justify conflict.

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"He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war," he said, citing the biblical passage: "Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood."

The Pope reiterated that Jesus rejected violence entirely, recalling the moment when he stopped a disciple from defending him with a sword, saying, "All who take the sword will perish by the sword."

Describing Jesus as a beacon of peace, the Pontiff said that Christ came to break down barriers between people and bring humanity closer to God and one another and added that Jesus' choice to enter Jerusalem on a donkey symbolised humility and the rejection of war.

"King of Peace. Jesus enters into Jerusalem not upon a horse, but upon a donkey, fulfilling the ancient prophecy that calls for rejoicing at the arrival of the Messiah," the Pope said.

In his address, the Pope also drew attention to the suffering of people affected by violence and conflict around the world.

He said that in Christ's crucifixion, one can see "a crucified humanity," reflecting the pain of the oppressed, the sick, and victims of war.

"Christ, King of Peace, cries out again: God is love. Have mercy. Lay down your weapons. Remember that you are brothers and sisters," he said.

The Pope concluded his message with a prayer for peace, invoking the intercession of the Virgin Mary and expressing hope that war, injustice, and suffering will come to an end, and that the tears of victims of violence will soon be wiped away.

A holy day in the Christian calendar, Palm Sunday is a significant feast day in Christianity with heartfelt devotion and traditional processions.

This occasion also marks the beginning of Passion Week or Holy Week for the community, marking the sixth and last week of Lent. This is an important time for Christians throughout the world. It is a time when Catholics gather to remember and participate in the Passion of Jesus Christ.

The day commemorates Jesus's triumphant entry into Jerusalem, where followers welcomed him with palm branches, singing "Hosanna". It is celebrated on the Sunday before Easter and is recognised by various Christian denominations. (ANI)

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