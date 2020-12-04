Washington, Dec 4 (AP) The Trump administration is accusing Facebook in a lawsuit of discriminating against US workers in favour of foreigners with special visas to fill more than 2,600 high-paying jobs.

The Justice Department announced the suit Thursday, alleging that the tech giant refused to recruit, consider or hire qualified and available US workers for the positions that the social medial giant reserved for temporary visa holders. Facebook sponsored the visa holders for “green cards” authorising them to work permanently.

“Facebook intentionally created a hiring system in which it denied qualified US workers a fair opportunity to learn about and apply for jobs” that it instead sought to channel to temporary visa holders, the Justice Department said in a news release.

The positions at issue offered an average salary of around USD 156,000. The department is seeking unspecified civil penalties and back pay on behalf of US workers denied employment. (AP)

