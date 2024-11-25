Athens, Nov 25 (AP) Syriza, the left-wing party which once governed Greece, on Sunday elected a new leader after a year of internal turmoil and diminishing popularity.

Sokratis Famellos 58, defeated fellow lawmaker Pavlos Polakis and two other candidates in a vote open to all party members and people aligned to the group. Results showed Famellos was just shy of the 50 percent plus one vote threshold required to avoid a runoff when Polakis conceded with about 43 percent.

Syriza's electoral appeal has been steadily eroding. After winning over 35 percent of the vote in 2015 to enter government in alliance with a populist conservative party, it dropped to 31 percent in 2019, when the conservative New Democracy party regained power.

It received just 14 percent in the European elections last June. Recent opinion polls show party support dropping to single digits, while defections among lawmakers mean it is no longer the main opposition group in parliament, having been displaced by the socialist PASOK.

Just over 70,000 voted in Sunday's election, fewer than half the number in the previous election, in September 2023, when Stefanos Kasselakis, a political neophyte and businessman who had lived for most of his life in the United States, triumphed.

Kasselakis, ousted by a vote of no confidence in September 2024, on Saturday, he announced his own party, Movement for Democracy.(AP)

