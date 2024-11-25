Ankara, Nov 25 (AP) The engine of a Russian plane with 95 people on board caught fire after landing at Antalya airport in southern Turkey on Sunday, Turkey's transportation ministry said. All passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 type aircraft run by Azimuth Airlines had taken off from Sochi and was carrying 89 passengers and six crew members, the ministry said in a statement.

The pilot made an emergency call after the aircraft landed at 9:34 pm local time, and airport rescue and firefighting crews quickly extinguished the fire, according to the statement.

No one was hurt, the statement said.

The ministry said efforts were underway to remove the aircraft from the runway. Arrivals at the airport were temporarily suspended while departures were taking place from a nearby military-run runway. (AP)

