Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 10 (ANI) Greek Defence Minister Nikolaos Dendias visited Bengaluru Military Station on Sunday, where he witnessed the Indian Army's operational and technical capabilities at 515 Army Base Workshop. He hailed the Indian Army's professionalism, innovation and preparedness.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the ADGPI said that the Greek Minister saw indigenous drone and simulator technologies, along with equipment displays by elite Special Forces and Combat Engineers.

"Hon'ble Defence Minister of Greece, Mr Nikolaos Dendias, visited Bengaluru Military Station on 08 Feb 2026.

On Monday, Defence Minister Raj held a bilateral meeting with Minister of National Defence of the Hellenic Republic, Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias, in the national capital, during which the two sides agreed to further strengthen defence cooperation, including the positioning of a Greek International Liaison Officer at the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in Gurugram.

During the meeting, India and Greece also signed a Joint Declaration of Intent on strengthening bilateral defence industrial cooperation, which will serve as a starting point for developing a five-year roadmap.

The two countries also exchanged the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026, outlining the scope of military engagements between their armed forces, according to a Ministry of Defence release.

Speaking during the interaction, Rajnath Singh said India attaches great importance to its longstanding, time-tested partnership with Greece, which is based on shared values of peace, stability, freedom, and the rule of law.

He noted that bilateral relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic visit to Greece in 2023, further cemented by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's visit to India in February 2024.

The Defence Minister also welcomed the decision to position a Greek International Liaison Officer at IFC-IOR, describing it as an important step to enhance maritime cooperation between the two ancient seafaring nations.

He also expressed confidence that the defence partnership would continue to expand in line with India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and Greece's defence reforms under its 'Agenda 2030'.

The two Defence Ministers discussed regional and global security issues and acknowledged the growing convergence between India and Greece on maritime security and strategic matters.

Both sides reiterated that the India-Greece Strategic Partnership is anchored in mutual respect and shared democratic values. (ANI)

