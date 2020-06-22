New York [USA], June 22 (ANI): As many as nine people including a teenager, sustained injuries after a gunman went on a shooting spree at a large gathering in upstate New York, CNN reported.

The city police is still investigating the matter.

The incident started on late Saturday night when officers responded to a complaint about a stolen vehicle in Syracuse.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found hundreds of people on the street. People began running toward the officers saying that someone was shooting, Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said. The officers did not hear any gunshots.

It's unclear what type of gathering it was. Officers found nine gunshot victims on the scene. A 17-year-old male was shot in the head and is listed in critical condition, and the other eight have injuries that are not considered life-threatening. The victims were between ages 17 and 53.

"I believe we have two or three different scenes, so I don't know which location contributed to what victims," Buckner said.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said he's not aware of any city approvals issued for the gathering. "We wouldn't issue approvals for a gathering of this size. So, we're going to have to look into how it came to be," he added.

Surrounding law enforcement agencies from the state, county and other towns and villages responded to the scene. (ANI)

