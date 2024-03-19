Abuja [Nigeria], March 19 (ANI): Gunmen have once again struck in Nigeria, abducting a staggering 87 persons in a brazen attack, as reported by residents and law enforcement officials, Al Jazeera reported.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a previous assault in which an armed gang seized 286 students and staff from a school earlier this month.

Also Read | NASA James Webb Space Telescope Detects Ingredients of Margarita Cocktail, Vinegar and Ant Stings Around Two Baby Stars.

The latest attack unfolded in the Kajuru area of Kaduna State, with the victims including women and children, according to officials who spoke on Monday.

Bandits, known for their routine looting of villages and perpetration of mass kidnappings for ransom, have plunged northwest and north-central Nigeria into a state of turmoil, displacing approximately one million people, as noted by the United Nations, according to Al Jazeera.

Also Read | Surya Grahan 2024 Date and Time: Will Total Solar Eclipse Be Visible in India? Know Exact Timings and Path of the Eclipse.

Authorities have appeared powerless to stem the tide of near-daily attacks, placing immense pressure on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Kaduna police spokesperson Mansur Hassan disclosed that the Kajuru incident occurred on Sunday night, with security forces mobilized in an effort to rescue the abducted villagers.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the armed assailants, donning army uniforms, infiltrated the village undetected after parking their motorbikes at a distance. Tanko Wada Sarkin, the village head, confirmed that 87 individuals were forcefully taken captive.

Aruwa Ya'u, another resident, recounted his harrowing experience of being captured and subsequently released due to his frail health. He sought treatment at a local government clinic following the ordeal.

Haruna Atiku, whose wife and two daughters are among the missing, described the sudden onslaught by the bandits, who unleashed violence with impunity, Al Jazeera reported.

Just days before this incident, 16 people were kidnapped in the Dogon Noma area, a mere 10 kilometers away, according to officials. This comes on the heels of the large-scale abduction of more than 250 students from a school in Kuriga village on March 7, situated approximately 150 kilometers from Kajuru, marking one of the most significant attacks in recent years.

Initially associated with Boko Haram, school kidnappings have become a favored tactic of criminal gangs seeking hefty ransom payments. Despite a 2022 law prohibiting ransom payments to kidnappers, negotiations frequently lead to the release of hostages, a practice denied by officials.

The epidemic of kidnappings has wrought havoc on families and communities, compelling them to exhaust their savings and liquidate valuable assets like land, cattle, and grain to secure the freedom of their loved ones.

SBM Intelligence, a Nigerian risk consultancy, has documented a staggering 4,777 abductions since Tinubu assumed office in May, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)