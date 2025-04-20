Ottawa, Apr 20 (PTI) The Ross Street Gurudwara in Canada's Vancouver has been vandalised, the Khalsa Diwan Society said, blaming the vandalism on a small group of Sikh separatists advocating for Khalistan.

Sgt. Steve Addison, spokesperson for the Vancouver Police Department, said the police were looking into the graffiti with the word murdabad sprayed at the Gurudwara on Saturday.

Also Read | 10G Internet Launched: Huawei, China Unicom Rollout China’s First 10G Broadband Network in Hebei, How Fast Is This?.

“This act is part of an ongoing campaign by extremist forces that seem to instil fear and division within the Canadian Sikh community,” the society said in a statement.

“Their actions undermine the values of inclusivity, respect, and mutual support that are foundational to both Sikhism and to Canadian society,” the statement said, urging Canadians to stand strong in the face of extremism.

Also Read | Canada Gurdwara Sacrilege: Prominent Sikh Temple in Vancouver Vandalised With Pro-Khalistan Graffiti (See Pics and Video).

Addison said the police did not have a suspect, but more information would be released later. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)