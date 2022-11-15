San Juan, Nov 15 (AP) Gunmen in Haiti opened fire Monday on a convoy that included vehicles from the US Embassy and Haitian National Police, as well as commercial vehicles, according to a US official. A Haitian driver was injured, but no police or embassy personnel were reported hurt.

A State Department spokesman confirmed those details to The Associated Press, but gave no other information on the incident beyond noting that the injured person's wounds were not life-threatening.

Also Read | India Abstains on UNGA Resolution Calling for Russia to Pay Reparations to Ukraine.

The incident comes at a time of rising violence and increasingly brazen attacks by Haitian gangs that have grown more powerful since the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. (AP)

Also Read | G20 Summit 2022 Opens in Indonesia’s Bali Province, PM Narendra Modi Attends (See Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)