Tel Aviv, November 1: The Israel Defence Force (IDF) reported that on Tuesday, as part of the expanded ground offensive, its armoured forces under the command of the Givati infantry brigade conquered a Hamas terrorist military stronghold in West Jabaliya, located in the northern Gaza Strip. Approximately 50 terrorists were eliminated during the attack. Israel-Hamas War: Nations Supporting Israel Including India Face Notable Unstick in Hacking Activities and Cyberattacks.

The captured stronghold was used by the commander of the Hamas Jabaliya Battalion for training in preparation for terrorist operations and their execution, according to the IDF. It has firing positions and terror tunnels that were used, among other things, for the terrorists to move to the coastal area. Also, the stronghold held many weapons used by the terrorists. Israel-Palestine War: Israeli Airstrikes Crush Apartments in Gaza Refugee Camp As Ground Troops Battle Hamas Militants, Disturbing Videos Surface.

The forces in the field located and destroyed tunnel shafts, weapons and military equipment. In addition, fighters located intelligence material in the compound.

