Fire in Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona near Lebanon border following the rocket strike (Visual: Reuters)

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 2 (ANI): The Gaza-based Hamas terror group has claimed responsibility for the latest rocket assault originating from Lebanon and targeting the northern city of Kiryat Shmona, The Times of Israel reported.

On Thursday evening, a rocket fired from Lebanese territory inflicted significant damage in Kiryat Shmona, with live television broadcasts capturing multiple vehicles and stores ablaze due to the rocket's impact.

Rocket alert sirens were activated in Kiryat Shmona, Margaliot, and Manara, all situated near the Lebanese border, reported The Times of Israel.

These alerts coincided with the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) announcing their engagement in striking Hezbollah installations in southern Lebanon as a response to previous rocket attacks.

In an official statement as reported by The Times of Israel, Hamas asserted that its Lebanon-based division fired a total of 12 rockets during the incident. At least one of these rockets struck a shopping area, resulting in extensive damage to vehicles and a store.

Medical assistance is being provided by the Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance service to two individuals who sustained injuries during the attack. A 25-year-old victim is in moderate condition due to shrapnel wounds, while a 40-year-old is lightly injured as a result of the blast. Both individuals are being transported to Ziv Hospital in Safed, as confirmed by MDA.

The city of Kiryat Shmona has seen a significant evacuation effort due to repeated attacks by Hezbollah and allied Palestinian militant groups in southern Lebanon.

At least three Israeli soldiers were killed on Thursday as part of the country's ground operation into Gaza, the IDF said on its website.

That brings the total number of Israeli soldiers killed as part of the Gaza operation to 20, CNN reported.

The mentioned count does not encompass an off-duty reservist named Ariel Klein, who lost his life on Thursday while returning home from his duty in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Furthermore, within the total count, there is a soldier who was fatally injured on October 22 near Kibbutz Kissufim during operations preceding Israel's comprehensive ground intervention in Gaza. The IDF also reports two additional soldiers who perished on October 20 and 25, respectively. The specifics surrounding the circumstances of these two deaths remain unclear, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, The IDF on Thursday evening said it was responding to multiple launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory.

"Over the last hour, a number of launches from Lebanon toward Israeli territory were identified. In response, the IDF is currently striking a series of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon," the IDF said.

At least 9,061 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel. (ANI)

