Tel Aviv [Israel], April 11 (ANI/TPS): Hamas financier Nasser Yakob Jabber Nasser was killed in an Israeli airstrike, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

Nasser was responsible for funding a significant amount of Hamas' military activities in Rafah. According to the IDF, Nasser transferred hundreds of thousands of dollars to Hamas in December alone.

Also Read | Imran Khan’s Wife Meets Him at Adiala Jail on Eid: Pakistani Court Allows Bushra Bibi To Meet Former Prime Minister in Prison on Eid-Ul Fitr Day.

In addition, over the past few days, Israeli forces have conducted precise operational activities in northern Gaza area of Shejaya. Several terrorists were killed and a Hamas training facility was destroyed.

Israel's air, ground and naval forces struck Hamas sites in central Gaza above and below ground in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Truong My Lan Death Sentence: Vietnamese Real Estate Tycoon Gets Death Penalty in Fraud Case Worth USD 12.5 Billion.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas' attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the remaining 134 hostages, Israel recently declared 31 of them dead. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)