Tel Aviv [Israel], September 23 (ANI/WAM): Under intelligence guidance from the Israel Navy and the Intelligence Department, the Israel Air Force eliminated Iyad Abu Yousef, deputy commander of Hamas's naval police, in what the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) described as a "precision strike on the central camps".

Yousef took part in the massacre carried out by Hamas on October 7. During the fighting in the Gaza Strip, he planned ambushes against IDF forces and was involved in securing the organisation's assets in the Gaza Strip.

"His elimination constitutes significant damage to the capabilities of Hamas's naval police, which are used to gather intelligence on our forces and enforce maritime control for the organisation's military wing," said the IDF.

The Israel Navy said, since the beginning of Operation "Gideon's Chariots II", it has been working to thwart infrastructure and key personnel in Hamas' Maritime Police. (ANI/WAM)

