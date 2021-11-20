New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): The Indian World Forum in coordination with the government of India and assistance from Sobti Foundation has evacuated Satvir Singh, an Indian citizen, and head granthi Gurdwara Karte Parwan Kabul along with Sorjit Singh, caretaker Khost Gurdwara.

The evacuation took place on the eve of the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Friday.

Also Read | 35 Female Afghan Footballers, Who Escaped Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover, Land in London.

"I am extremely thankful to the Government of India for evacuating me from Afghanistan amid these hard times," said Sorjit Singh who arrived in Delhi late at night on Friday.

Sorjit stressed that he went to Afghanistan "for 15 days but returned to India after 8 months."

Also Read | South Korean Cafes, Restaurants to be Banned for Using Disposable Items.

Satvir Singh, after arriving here said that people are living in fear in Afghanistan.

"However, some representatives of the Taliban had given us assurance of safety and co-operation," said Satvir, head granthi, Gurdwara Karte Parwan, Kabul.

Satvir also emphasized that the members of the Hindu and Sikh communities working in Afghanistan want to come to India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)