Washington DC [US], April 19 (ANI/ WAM): The UAE-US Business Council, the US Chamber of Commerce, and the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in coordination with the Trends Research and Advisory office in Washington, DC, hosted a luncheon with Dr Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, featuring a discussion session where he provided a preliminary overview of the cybersecurity landscape in light of the increasing technological transformations and challenges.

He also discussed the ongoing preparations for the upcoming GISEC Global conference, scheduled to take place from May 6 to 9 in Dubai.

The discussions included several prominent figures, including Khush Choksy, Senior Vice President of International Member Relations at the US Chamber of Commerce; Steve Lutes, Vice President for Middle East Affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce, Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory. The event also featured a distinguished group of experts in digital and technological fields, along with a number of media professionals.

The discussions addressed the rapid pace of technological transformation, the UAE's proactive efforts to create a trusted business ecosystem, and the country's forward-looking investment in emerging technologies. The panellists emphasised the UAE wise leadership's support for these efforts and their forward-looking vision to advance this trajectory through promoting international partnerships, enabling local talent, and securing regional and global leadership in digital transformation.

Dr Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti pointed out that the ongoing digital and technological advancements require broader efforts and cooperation to ensure the effective utilization of these important technologies and to address any potential threats arising from such rapid developments.

He emphasised that international cooperation and partnerships play a key role in confronting threats associated with the fast-paced evolution of the digital domain, particularly in artificial intelligence technologies. This collaboration also helps create a conducive environment for business at all levels, strengthens cybersecurity capabilities, and fosters connections between research centres to develop AI tools that contribute to sustainable development--through supporting research and development and deepening collaboration between universities and research institutions in both the UAE and the United States.Participants underscored the critical importance of public-private collaboration to counter growing cyber threats. They praised the UAE's pioneering role in innovation and cybersecurity, recognizing its integrated national approach as a global model of excellence.

From his side, Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, emphasised the need to strengthen ties with the academic community and global think tanks to enhance scientific dialogue and strategic cooperation.

He highlighted the growing importance of such discussions amid global technological shifts, noting that partnerships with the US should focus on innovation, knowledge-based economies, and building trusted collaborations in areas like cybersecurity and energy.

The visit of Dr Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti to Washington comes as part of the UAE Cybersecurity Council's efforts to strengthen international cooperation and partnerships in the field of cybersecurity, aiming to enhance communication between officials in the UAE and the United States at both governmental and private sector levels.

The discussions focused on the role of emerging technologies in accelerating sustainable growth, supporting global innovation, and developing digital infrastructure -- a cornerstone for achieving the country's economic and social development goals.

Officials from both sides stressed the vital role of international collaboration in addressing escalating cyber threats, especially in today's increasingly complex digital landscape. They highlighted the significance of research centres in shaping digital policy, raising cybersecurity awareness, and providing evidence-based, analytical insights to inform decision-makers. (ANI/ WAM)

