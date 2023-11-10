Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Khan Younis, Nov 10 (AP) The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says the Palestinian death toll in the war has surpassed 11,000 people.

The ministry said Friday that 11,078 people had been killed since hostilities began Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

Also Read | Chinese Scientists Show First Live Birth of a Chimeric Monkey Using Stem Cells.

More than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel, primarily in the initial Hamas attack, and 41 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the ground offensive began.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)