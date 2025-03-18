Gilgit [PoGB], March 18 (ANI): The healthcare system in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) is facing a severe crisis, with hospitals struggling to cope with a critical shortage of medical staff and essential resources. Overburdened healthcare facilities are unable to meet the growing demand for medical services, leaving many patients without adequate care, TNN Stories reported.

Zia, a medical professional at Saif-ur-Rehman Shaheed Hospital, highlighted the alarming shortfall in medical personnel, particularly anaesthetists.

Also Read | Cassandra Mae Spittmann, German Singer, Gains Global Recognition After PM Narendra Modi Mentions Her in Monthly Radio Programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He said, "We have around 40 operating theatres, and according to protocol, we should have an anaesthetist in each one. However, we only have 26 anaesthetists in total. The shortage is critical. Additionally, due to the lack of private hospitals in the region, anaesthetists hardly get any practical experience. Even more concerning, the government claims that incentives have been provided to medical staff, but in reality, they have not been delivered."

A recent Dawn report further underscored the crisis, revealing that over 12 senior doctors, including specialists in orthopaedics, general surgery, urology, and pediatrics, have been transferred from the Provincial Headquarters (PHQ) Hospital without replacements. This has left the hospital even more understaffed, worsening the challenges faced by patients seeking specialised care.

Also Read | Google Wiz Acquisition: Google To Acquire Cloud Security Platform Wiz for USD 32 Billion in All-Cash Transaction.

According to Dawn, the PHQ Hospital--PoGB's largest government-run medical facility--serves as a vital healthcare hub for patients from across the region, including Chilas, Nagar, Ghizer, Hunza, Darel, Tangir, and Baltistan.

However, persistent shortages of medical equipment, supplies, and trained personnel have made it difficult to provide even basic healthcare services. Many residents are left with no choice but to travel to major cities like Islamabad or Lahore for treatment, a costly and impractical option for those from remote areas, reported TNN Stories.

PoGB has long suffered from government neglect, with poor infrastructure, limited access to quality education and healthcare, and inadequate political representation.

The region's persistent economic disparities and lack of development have fuelled social unrest, leaving its people feeling marginalised within Pakistan's national framework. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)