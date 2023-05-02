Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], May 2 (ANI): Heavyweight boxer Kaur Singh's journey as an athlete has proven to be inspiring for future generations as his passion and commitment towards his country and sport serve as a reminder of him being the 'True Pride of India', Khalsa Vox reported.

Kaur Singh has left a legacy through his passion, dedication, and unwavering love for his country. Future generations of athletes will be inspired by his triumphant and devoted life.

Singh, a great boxing icon passed away last week in India. Heavyweight boxer Kaur Singh, the sole Indian to take home a gold medal at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, passed away at the age of 74. Kaur is a native of Sangrur, Punjab, and his life and accomplishments are a monument to his commitment, tenacity, and pride in his nation.

Kaur Singh's career began when he enlisted in the Indian Army's Sikh Regiment in the early 1970s. He developed a love for boxing during this time and went on to win the Asian title in 1980.

After joining the Punjab Police, Kaur continued to train and inspire others, even leading the squad at the Hyderabad National Championships in 2007. His unflinching dedication to the sport went beyond his tenure in the Army, Khalsa Vox reported.

Kaur Singh garnered many honours throughout his career, including the coveted Arjuna Award and Padma Shri. He competed for India in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles.

His place in boxing history was cemented, nevertheless, by his epic exhibition match against the legendary Muhammad Ali in 1980. The only Indian to have faced the great athlete is Kaur, reported Khalsa Vox.

A biopic titled "Kaur Singh" was launched in July 2022 to honour the life and contributions of this outstanding athlete. The movie showed Kaur's challenges and victories throughout his career, including his reluctance to accept government prizes.

The legendary fighter was represented by actor Karam Bathh, who also brought Kaur's narrative to life for a new audience. (ANI)

