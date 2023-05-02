Mumbai, May 2: In what can be seen as a rare case in the field of health and medicine, dermatologists in the United States have reportedly been said to have detected the world's smallest skin cancer. Yes, you read that right. The world's smallest skin cancer measures just 0.65 mm. The incident came to light when Christy Staats reached out to a dermatologist after she sighted a red spot just underneath her eye.

Although the dermatologist said that it was the "red spot" was harmless, the skin care specialist was taken aback on spotting another blemish on her same cheek, reports DailyMail.CO.UK. After examining Staats' skin, the dermatologist found that the tiny red spot, which was almost invisible to the human eye was melanoma. It must be noted that melanoma is one of the deadliest types of skin cancer. Oral Sex Causing Throat Cancer! UK Doctor Says Oral Sex Responsible for Wave of Throat Cancer Cases in US, Fueling 'Epidemic'.

Interestingly, the tiny red spot which measured just 0.65mm and was later identified as cancer is now being recorded as the world's smallest skin cancer. After detecting the red spot to be melanoma, doctors told Staats that her malignant mass is the world's smallest skin ever cancer detected. The discovery of the world's smallest skin cancer has also been awarded a Guinness World Record.

Dr Alexander Witkowski, who works as an assistant professor of dermatology at the Oregon Health & Science University said that the discovery meant that melanoma can be treated before it spreads. Dr Witkowski was the one who spotted the red spot to be cancer. As per the report, Staats was concerned about the red spot underneath her eye for many years. However, time and again, dermatologists said that there was nothing to worry about. Melanoma: 5 Things You Need to Know About Malignant Skin Cancer.

After examining, Dr Witkowski diagnosed the red spot as cherry angioma. However, things changed when he noticed another red spot on the patient's right cheek. After further examinations, Dr Witkowski found atypical cells which are usually seen in melanoma cases. Back then he told her, "I think this could be the smallest skin cancer ever detected".

Later, experts also revived the case and further examined the red spot. The team of experts from across the globe indeed confirmed the "red spot" melanoma in situ, which is also called stage 0 melanoma.

