Colombo, Mar 24 (PTI) A high-profile Indian delegation from the energy sector is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka on Friday to hold talks with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and visit the strategic World War II-era oil tank farm in the country's eastern port district of Trincomalee, a top official said.

Sri Lanka is completely dependent on imported fuel, which cost the cash-strapped country close to a whopping USD 4 billion last year.

The island nation has been hit hard by a catastrophic economic and humanitarian crisis, sparked by years of mismanagement and the raging pandemic.

Manoj Gupta, the CEO of the Sri Lankan arm of Indian fuel retailer Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) said the Indian delegation from the petroleum sector will arrive in the country on Friday.

“The delegation will arrive on Friday. They will be headed by Pankaj Jain, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Natural Gas, along with chiefs of Indian Oil Corporation, ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL), Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Petronet”, Gupta told PTI.

The delegation will also have talks with President Wickremesinghe, officials said.

They will also visit the World War II-era oil tank farm in the eastern port district of Trincomalee, officials said.

In January last year, Sri Lanka formally signed an agreement with India to jointly develop the oil tank farms in Trincomalee.

The joint venture was finalised amid growing concerns over China's influence in the island nation.

Earlier this week, the IMF approved a USD 3 billion bailout programme to help Sri Lanka overcome its economic crisis and catalyse financial support from other development partners, a move welcomed by Colombo as a "historic milestone" in the critical period.

Analysts say the move is expected to play a major role in stabilising Sri Lanka's economy.

In such a scenario, a visit from a high-level Indian delegation is seen as New Delhi's attempt to forge long-term deals in Sri Lanka's energy sector to counter China's growing influence in the country.

