Tel Aviv [Israel], March 25 (ANI): The Indian diaspora, along with Israeli nationals, celebrated the festival of colours and the Jewish festival of 'Purim' on Monday.

The Indian embassy in Israel shared some amazing visuals of people turning out in large numbers in the Flea Market of Jaffa in Israel to celebrate the occasion with colours, and capture the moments on their phones.

"Holi celebrations in Israel ! Indians and Israelis celebrated the festivals of #Holi and #Purim in the Flea Market of Jaffa," the Indian Embassy in Israel posted on X.

Additionally, Israeli nationals were also seen playing with colours, envoying food and clicking photos at the picture points specially made for the occasion.

At the event, people danced to Bollywood songs and enjoyed a special cultural performance.

Earlier in New Delhi, Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon expressed his disappointment at not celebrating Holi this year due to the ongoing war in Gaza and extended Holi wishes to all the Indians.

"This year, I find it difficult to join in the joyous celebration of Holi, knowing that Israeli children, women and men are still held captive in the dark tunnels of Gaza. But, a very happy Holi to our Indian family! Let us celebrate this day with prayers for the victory of good over evil," he posted on X on Monday.

Holi, the festival of colours, is a celebration of liveliness, joy and, of course, familial ties and close bonds. It marks the blooming of spring after a long winter season. On the day of Holi, people come together and smear dry and wet colours on each other.

Many people, especially children, celebrate the festival by playing with water-filled balloons and water guns. As with any other festival, people also treat each other to special Holi delicacies like 'gujiya'. (ANI)

