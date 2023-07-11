New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah met United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday. Home Minister and the US envoy had discussions regarding terrorism, drug and security.

"Union Home Minister @AmitShah met @USAmbIndia, Eric Garcetti today. Had a productive conversation about advancing cooperation between both nations in counter-terrorism, drug trafficking and security domains. Reiterated commitment to building upon the positive outcomes of PM @narendramodi Ji's recent visit to the USA," Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted on Tuesday.

Both reiterated their commitment to building upon the positive outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the USA.

"It was great to meet with @HMOIndia @AmitShah on the strategic importance of the #USIndia relationship. A strong U.S.-India partnership advances the aspirations of our peoples for a bright and prosperous future," Eric Garcetti wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the United States earlier in June. He met prominent American and Indian CEOs, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on his state visit to the United States.

He received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the White House upon his arrival. PM Modi was hosted by US President Joe Biden as well as First Lady Jill Biden for a state dinner at the White House, as well as a State Luncheon by the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

On June 22, PM Modi became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. His first address to a joint meeting of the US Congress was in 2016. (ANI)

