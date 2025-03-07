Washington, Mar 7 (AP) The Department of Homeland Security says it's ending the collective bargaining agreement with the tens of thousands of frontline employees at the Transportation Security Administration who are responsible for keeping weapons off airplanes and protecting air travel.

The department made the announcement Friday, criticising the union and saying poor performers were being allowed to stay on the job.

The department says the agreement was hindering the ability of the organisation “to safeguard our transportation systems and keep Americans safe.”

The TSA has about 50,000 staffers who are responsible for scanning hundreds of thousands of passengers a day for weapons or explosives. (AP)

