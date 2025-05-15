New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday extended a warm welcome to Enrique Reina, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Honduras, as he arrived in New Delhi for the inauguration ceremony of the Embassy of Honduras.

Sharing a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Warm welcome to FM @EnriqueReinaHN of Honduras, as he arrives in New Delhi for the inauguration ceremony of the Embassy of the Republic of Honduras. A significant milestone in the warm and friendly bilateral ties between India and Honduras."

India and Honduras enjoy cordial and friendly relations. Considering India's growing bilateral political, commercial, cultural and developmental relations, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi visited Honduras from May 1-3, 2022. During her visit to Honduras, she called on the President of Honduras, Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento. She also met Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Honduras, Antonio Garcia and discussed various bilateral, regional and international issues, according to MEA.

Honduras has consistently supported India at the multilateral stage over the years.

Over the years, India's exports are gradually increasing to Honduras. Last year (2022-23), India's bilateral trade with Honduras was valued at USD 288.77. Pharmaceuticals, textiles (especially cotton yarn and fibers), Chemicals, engineering products, automobiles- two and three wheelers, motor vehicles/cars, auto components and parts, iron and steel, industrial machinery and parts, electrical machinery and equipment are the top products exported to Honduras.

India's development cooperation with Honduras has been robust. As Honduras was facing the COVID-19 crisis, the Government of India donated essential medicines. Similarly, earlier, during many challenging times, the Government of India came forward with monetary and material support, like India donated medicines and medical supplies to Honduras in 1998 and gave monetary support during natural disasters like in October 2005. (ANI)

