Hong Kong, March 13 (ANI): A social worker and rights activist, Jackie Chen, was found guilty of participating in a riot during Hong Kong's 2019 pro-democracy protests, as reported by Radio Free Asia(RFA).

According to RFA, Chen, along with other social workers, attempted to mediate between police and protesters. She used a loudspeaker to call on the police to exercise restraint and avoid using non-lethal bullets during a protest on August 31, 2019.

During and after the 2019 protests, police made over 10,000 arrests. The protests started as a response to a proposal allowing the extradition of suspected criminals to mainland China but later expanded to include calls for fully democratic elections and greater government accountability, as reported by RFA.

Chen was acquitted in 2020, but prosecutors appealed the decision, leading to a retrial--another instance of the tough approach Hong Kong authorities have taken in political cases.

Ahead of the verdict at the Hong Kong district court, Chen told Radio Free Asia that she felt "at peace."

"As long as my health is good, there's still much I can do," she said. "So why not approach this calmly?"

Afterwards, she gathered with supporters outside the court building, wearing a backpack, a sweatshirt with colourful designs, and a bright smile, RFA reported.

In her ruling, Judge May Chung stated that Chen had used her role as a social worker to back the protesters and had used a loudspeaker to make baseless allegations against the police.

Chen was detained and is set to be sentenced next month, with the possibility of facing up to seven years in prison.

Human rights activists often face violations such as arbitrary arrest, torture, harassment, and imprisonment for advocating freedom of expression, assembly, and political rights. Governments may use legal measures to suppress dissent, restrict access to information, and silence activists through intimidation, wrongful detention, or forced exile, undermining fundamental freedoms. (ANI)

