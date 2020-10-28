Hong Kong, October 28 (ANI): Air India flights have been banned by the Hong Kong authorities citing five Mumbai passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the Department of Health has said that Air India flights from Mumbai have been banned from Wednesday until November 10.

The official COVID-19 tally stated by the Hong Kong authorities stands at 5,310 with 510 deaths.

Earlier on August 18, Air India had announced that its Vande Bharat Mission flights to and from Hong Kong have been banned by the Hong Kong authorities due to COVID-19 related issues.

Air India had suspended its flights to Hong Kong from February 7 due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

