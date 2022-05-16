Hong Kong, May 16 (ANI) Hong Kong on Sunday announced that the COVID-19 virus continues to be detected in sewage samples from some areas in the city, indicating that there may be hidden cases in premises in these areas.

About 200,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen test (RAT) kits will be distributed to residents, cleaning workers, and property management staff working in the areas with positive sewage testing results showing relatively high viral loads, in order to help identify infected people, it said.

Hong Kong also urged RAT kit users to report any positive results for COVID-19 via the government's online platform. In efforts to combat COVID-19, the Hong Kong government's Environmental Protection Department and the Drainage Services Department have strengthened the sampling of sewage in all districts of Hong Kong for COVID-19 virus testing.

On Sunday, Hong Kong registered 113 new COVID-19 cases by nucleic acid tests, and 146 additional cases through self-reported RATs, official data showed. (ANI)

