Paramaribo [Suriname], June 6 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said she is "greatly honoured" to receive Suriname's highest civilian honour - Grand Order of the Chain of Yellow Star, the first Indian to receive this award.

"I am greatly honoured to receive Suriname's highest distinction, the grand ribbon in the honorary order of the Yellow Star," President Murmu said in her acceptance speech on being conferred Suriname's Highest Civilian honour.

Suriname on Monday conferred its highest civilian honour to President Droupadi Murmu, The Grand Order of the Chain of Yellow Star.

Murmu received the award from the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi.

President Murmu said, "This recognition holds tremendous significance, not only for me but also for the more than 1.4 billion people of India whom I represent."

"I also dedicate this honour to the successive generations of the Indian-Surinamese community, who have played a stellar role in enriching the fraternal ties between our two countries," she said.

She said Suriname President Santokhi has often emphasized the "significance of my ascent to the highest position within my nation, as a source of inspiration, particularly for women hailing from historically deprived regions or communities."

"If this honour serves as a beacon of empowerment and encouragement for women in both our countries, then it becomes even more meaningful," said Murmu.

According to President Murmu, receiving the decoration during the historic commemoration of the 150th anniversary of Indian arrival in Suriname makes it more special. "This is also a tribute to the indelible contribution made by the Indian community towards the socio-economic development of Suriname. It is an acknowledgement of their invaluable role in shaping the fabric of this nation."

The Indian President extended her heartfelt gratitude to the President of Suriname and the Government of Suriname for "bestowing upon me this remarkable honour, which I will forever cherish. This recognition symbolises the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between our two nations."

On the first leg of her state visit to Serbia and Suriname, President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Paramaribo, Suriname on June 4.

She was welcomed at the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport with full state honours by Suriname's President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, the official release of Rashtrapati Bhavan read.

Earlier today, President Murmu commenced her engagements by visiting the Presidential Palace in Paramaribo to meet her counterpart, President Santokhi.

She received a warm welcome from her counterpart Santokhi at the Presidential palace in Paramaribo.

The President appreciated President Santokhi's warmth and hospitality throughout the meetings. She was delighted to learn that Hindi is widely spoken in Suriname, which makes her remind of India.

India and Suriname on Monday signed four major Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in health, agriculture and capacity building. (ANI)

