Kabul [Afghanistan], December 9 (ANI): Afghanistan Taliban congratulated the leadership of rebel group Hayat Tahrir as-Sham (HTS) in Syria which has overthrown the President Bashar al-Assad regime, and hoped for unified and stable system in the country

In a statement released on Sunday, Afghanistan expressed hope for a peaceful and unified transition towards a sovereign Islamic government that reflects the aspirations of the Syrian people.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) congratulates the leadership of Hayat Tahrir as-Sham (HTS) movement and the people of Syria on the recent advancements resulting in the removal of factor of conflict and instability, and the fall of the capital Damascus to the people of Syria under the leadership of HTS. We express hope that the remaining phases of the revolution will be managed in a way that secures a peaceful, unified and stable system," Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in the press statement.

"It is hoped that the power transition process is advanced in a manner that lays the foundations of a sovereign and service-oriented Islamic government in line with the aspirations of the Syrian people; that unifies the entire population without discrimination and retribution through adoption of a general amnesty; and a positive foreign policy with world countries that safeguards Syria from the threat of negative rivalries of foreign actors and creates conditions for the return of millions of refugees," the statement added.

The Afghanistan MOFA also urged foreign actors to support Syria's path to good governance.

It said, "Moreover, IEA-MOFA calls on all foreign actors involved in Syria to adopt policies of positive engagement & cooperation, both with each other and with the new leadership, that enables Syria to embark on a path towards good governance, security and stability."

Notably, the situation in Syria remains a focal point for all the other nations after Syrian rebels on Sunday entered Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee, ending his over two-decade rule in the country.

The development came hours after rebels claimed to have captured Syria's third-largest city, Homs, to the north of the country.

The head of Syria's main opposition group abroad Hadi al-Bahra Syrian said that Damascus is now "without Bashar al-Assad" according to Reuters. This came after Syrian rebels claimed capturing Damascus.

"The tyrant Bashar al-Assad has fled," the armed opposition said in a statement.

The civil war in the country that had remained dormant for a few years resurfaced and within a span of a few weeks, the Syrian rebel groups took over several key cities like Aleppo, Homs and Daraa. (ANI)

