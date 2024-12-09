Washington, December 9: The fall of the Assad regime that brutalised, tortured and killed thousands of innocent Syrians over the past half a century is a historic opportunity for the people of the country, outgoing US President Joe Biden said on Sunday. Biden spoke at the White House hours after rebel groups took over the country following more than a dozen years of violent civil war and decades of leadership by Bashar Assad and his family.

“After 13 years of civil war in Syria and more than half a century of brutal authoritarian rule by Bashar Assad and his father before him, rebel forces have forced Assad to resign his office and flee the country. We're not sure where he is, but there's word that he's in Moscow. At long last, the Assad regime has fallen,” Biden said. “This regime brutalised, tortured and killed hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians. The fall of the regime is a fundamental act of justice. It's a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a better future for their proud country,” he said. Syria Crisis: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Declares Disengagement Agreement Defunct After Fall of Bashar al-Assad’s Government.

It is also a moment of risk and uncertainty, Biden said, adding that over the past few weeks, the support of Hezbollah, Iran and Russia to the Assad regime had collapsed. He observed a new opportunity for the people of Syria now. The Syrian opposition that brought down Assad is led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which the US says is a terrorist organisation with links to al-Qaida. However, the group says it has since broken ties with al-Qaida.

“Looking ahead, the United States will do the following. First, we'll support Syria's neighbours, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Israel, should any threat arise from Syria during this period of transition. I will speak with leaders of the region in the coming days. I had long discussions with all of our people earlier this morning. I'll send senior officials from my administration to the region as well,” he said.

“Second, we will help ensure stability in eastern Syria, protecting our personnel against any threats, and our mission against ISIS will be maintained, including security of detention facilities, where ISIS fighters are being held as prisoners. We're clear-eyed about the fact that ISIS will try to take advantage of any vacuum to reestablish its capabilities and create a haven. We will not let that happen,” he said. Bashar al-Assad, Ousted Syrian President Arrived in Moscow With His Family and Given Asylum, Say Russian State News Agencies.

“Just today, US forces conducted a dozen precision strikes, airstrikes, within Syria, targeting ISIS camps and operatives. Third, we will engage with all Syrian groups, including within the process led by the United Nations to establish a transition away from the Assad regime towards independent and sovereign Syria, with a new constitution, and a new government that serves all Syrians. And this process will be determined by the Syrian people themselves,” Biden said.

A day earlier, Trump ruled out any role for the US in Syria. “In any event, Syria is a mess, but is not our friend and THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!” he wrote on Truth Social. US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the US would closely monitor developments as they unfold and engage with our partners in the region. “We will support international efforts to hold the Assad regime and its backers accountable for atrocities and abuses perpetrated against the Syrian people, including the use of chemical weapons and the unjust detention of civilians such as Austin Tice,” he said.

Blinken said the United States strongly supports a peaceful transition of power to an accountable Syrian government through an inclusive Syrian-led process. During this transitional period, the Syrian people have every right to demand the preservation of state institutions, the resumption of key services, and the protection of vulnerable communities, he said. Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin in a telephonic conversation with Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler over developments in Syria emphasised the US is closely watching the statements and actions of the various opposition groups in Syria.

The two leaders agreed that these groups must take steps to protect civilians, including ethnic and religious minorities, and abide by international humanitarian norms. On Sunday, US Central Command forces conducted dozens of precision airstrikes targeting known ISIS camps and operatives in central Syria. The strikes against the ISIS leaders, operatives, and camps were conducted as part of the ongoing mission to disrupt, degrade, and defeat ISIS to prevent the terrorist group from conducting external operations and to ensure that ISIS does not seek to take advantage of the current situation to reconstitute in central Syria.

The operation struck over 75 targets using multiple US Air Force assets, including B-52s, F-15s, and A-10s, the Pentagon said.

