Kathmandu [Nepal], July 31 (ANI): Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali on Friday said that the manner in which partnership between India and China will move ahead and how they manage their differences will set the future of Asia, especially the region.

Speaking at a webinar titled 'Foreign Policy of Nepal in changing Geopolitical context' organised by the Nepal Institute of International Relations, the Minister said that relations between India and China deepened after the Wuhan summit but there are tensions after clash between their troops in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh last month.

"The rise of China and aspiring rise of India as well, how they engage with themselves, how their partnership will move on and how they manage their differences will definitely set the future of Asia, at least in this region," Gyawali said.

Referring to Eastern Ladakh, he said India and China were trying their best to reduce tensions but the challenge is there.

"After the Wuhan summit, the partnership between India and China was deepened but nowadays, there are tensions after the Galwan valley clash. Though both countries are trying their best to de-escalate the tension, however, the challenge is there," he added. (ANI)

