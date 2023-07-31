Kathmandu [Nepal], July 31 (ANI): Chinese telecom giant, Huawei is conducting 5G testing in Nepal with little transparency, raising concerns over potential corruption issues and monopoly in the country’s telecom sector, Nepal-based Khabarhub reported.

The Chinese telecom giant, which is seen as a security risk by the US and European governments was testing the 5G technology, with little transparency, in Nepal using a frequency of 2600 MHz.

The testing has raised concerns among authorities and triggered an investigation by the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) over potential corruption issues.

Since the company is already under scrutiny for allegedly being involved in bribery and clandestine operations worldwide, the issue of national security remains a significant concern in its global expansion efforts.

As the company faces allegations of intellectual property theft and espionage in several countries, the issue of national security remains a significant concern in its global expansion efforts, according to Khabarhub.

Additionally, Huawei’s business dealings have led to bans in certain countries and investigations by international authorities.

Earlier, the US and European governments had said that Huawei is a security risk due to concerns about state influence and the potential vulnerability of its fifth-generation networks.

This has also led to objections from countries like India, which have raised red flags against deploying Huawei gear in their own 5G mobile networks.

The company has faced multiple accusations of bribery and corrupt practices worldwide, reported Khabarhub.

Meanwhile, in Algeria, a North African country, the company’s executive was convicted of bribery, resulting in a ban on Huawei from bidding for public contracts.

Similarly, investigations are ongoing in Zambia, where the company is accused of attempting to secure an expensive contract to build cell towers in rural areas through bribery.

Even in the Solomon Islands, Huawei was caught offering millions of dollars to the ruling party in exchange for an undersea fibre-optic cable contract.

This incident, along with several others in recent years, has raised serious concerns about the company’s business ethics.

Western nations have scrutinized the telecom company, not only for alleged bribery and corruption but also for intellectual property theft and espionage, as per Khabarhub.

Huawei and its smaller Chinese rival, ZTE, too, have faced corruption investigations in around 21 countries in the past 12 years.

Among these cases are allegations of bribery, illegal donations to political parties, and questionable business practices in African countries, including Algeria and Ghana. Notably, the transaction costs of these corrupt deals are estimated to be in the billions, Khabarhub reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)