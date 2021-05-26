R. Ravindra, the Deputy Permanent Representative & Political Coordinator on the UNSC briefing on UN Mission in Somalia.

New York [US], May 26 (ANI): India at the UN on Tuesday (local time) raised several concerns pertaining to Somalia, including the humanitarian situation and the impact of the Covid pandemic.

"The aggravating humanitarian situation, impact of Covid pandemic and desert locust, remains a cause for concern. We reiterate the call of the Secretary-General for donor support to the UN Humanitarian Response Plan, which has realized only 1/5th of its requirements so far," said R. Ravindra, the Deputy Permanent Representative and Political Coordinator, on the UNSC briefing on UN Mission in Somalia.

The diplomat said that the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) AMISOM has been playing an important role in stabilizing the security situation and fighting Al-Shabab. "The worsening security situation and strengthening of Al-Shabab will impact not just Somalia but its neighbours as well," the deputy representative said.

India commends and pays tribute to all AMISOM troop and police-contributing countries for their sustained commitment and for the sacrifices they have made, envoy Ravindra said.

"Renewing its commitment to peace and stability in Somalia and the Horn of Africa, India has recently contributed a sum of US$ 1 million to the United Nations Trust Fund in support of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM)," he added.

"India and Somalia are linked by two millennia of shared history and culture. We are neighbours across the seas. Till the late 1980s, Mogadishu, Kismayo and other Somali cities had thriving Indian communities. Even today, India is home to many Somalis and is a popular destination for students and medical treatment seekers."

India will continue to support Somalia and the Somali people in these challenging times towards that objective, the deputy representative concluded. (ANI)

