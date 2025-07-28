Miami, Jul 28 (AP) Forecasters said Iona rapidly strengthened into a hurricane Monday morning in the central Pacific Ocean.

Hurricane Iona has maximum sustained winds of 120 kph, making it a Category 1 hurricane.

Also Read | Alien Comet 3I/ATLAS Could Be Bigger Than Mount Everest: Scientists Make Chilling Revelation About Mysterious Interstellar Object' Racing Through Our Solar System.

The centre of the storm was 1,440 kilometers southeast of Honolulu.

No watches or warnings were in effect for the storm, which is far from land, but Iona is expected to strengthen more over the next couple of days before weakening around the middle of the week. (AP)

Also Read | Donkey Meat Trade Racket Busted in Islamabad: Pakistan’s IFA Seizes Over 1,000 kg of Unhygienic Donkey Meat, 50 Live Donkeys During Raid at Farmhouse in Tarnol; 1 Foreign National Arrested.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)