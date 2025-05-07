New York/Washington, May 7 (PTI) Shortly after India carried out military strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he hopes that the hostilities will end "very quickly".

"It's a shame, he said, adding, "We heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval (Office). I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past."

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Launched Against Terror Infrastructure in Pakistan: Indian Armed Forces Hit Terrorist Infrastructure.

"They've been fighting for a long time. They've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it,” Trump said.

Asked if he has any message for the countries, he said, “No, I just hope it ends very quickly.”

Also Read | Operation Sindoor! India Fires Three Missiles Across the Frontier with Pakistan, Claims Pakistani Officials.

In retaliation against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) including Bhawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit.

The military strikes were carried out under 'Operation Sindoor', the defence ministry said.

India's actions came two weeks after the Pahalgam terror attack triggered widespread outrage in India and abroad.

"These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered," the Defence Ministry said in the statement.

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)