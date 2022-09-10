London, Sep 10 (PTI) Britain's Prince William said on Saturday that he knew this day would come when the Queen will be no more and acknowledged that that it will take some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Prince William said while the world has lost a leader, "I, however, have lost a grandmother".

"I knew this day would come," he says referring to the Queen's passing, "but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real," the BBC reported.

"I will honour her memory by supporting my father, the King, in every way I can," the 40-year-old Prince of Wales added.

