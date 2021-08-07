New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria concluded his four-day visit to Israel on Friday.

"During the visit, he called on Major General Amikam Norkin, Commander Israeli Air Force and held wide-ranging discussions on all bilateral Air Force interactions. He flew a sortie there in an F-15 fighter and was given an overview of Israeli Air Force's operational environment," the IAF said in a release.

The IAF chief had very productive meetings with the DG MoD and Chief of the General Staff on matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence cooperation.

The IAF chief and his Israeli counterpart also visited the "Yad Vashem" and paid homage at the memorial. They also laid wreaths at the Cemetery for Indian soldiers in Talpioth, Jerusalem.

The release said that visit of the Chief of Air Staff to Israel marks an important milestone in the Indian Air Force and the Israeli Air Force's ties, with both sides reaffirming a shared vision of enhanced bilateral engagements and multidisciplinary professional exchanges for the future. (ANI)

