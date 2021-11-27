New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari is set to begin his five-day visit to Egypt on November 28 to attend the Air Power Symposium and Defence Exposition (EDEX) in Cairo.

This event is scheduled from November 28 to December 2.

"Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari CAS will be embarking on a 5-day visit to attend the Egypt Air Power Symposium & Defence Exposition (EDEX) scheduled from 28 Nov to 02 Dec. He will deliver a keynote address on "Strategic air intelligence in confronting new and non-organised threats," Indian Air Force tweeted.

The visit of the airforce chief is set to bolster ties between the two countries. (ANI)

