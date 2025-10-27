Fremantle [Australia], October 27 (ANI): The Indian Army Sailing Vessel (IASV) Triveni, part of the historic Tri-Service All-Women Circumnavigation Expedition "Samudra Pradakshina", arrived in Fremantle on Monday for its first overseas port call.

According to an official release, the crew was warmly received by the Consul General of India for Western Australia, Kajari Biswas, Defence Adviser at Canberra, Captain Rohit Raymond and officers of the Indian Consulate.

The arrival marks a significant milestone in the expedition that was virtually flagged off from the Gateway of India, Mumbai, on September 11 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In his address from South Block, the Defence Minister described the voyage as a glowing symbol of Nari Shakti, the collective strength, unity and jointness of the three Services, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and its military diplomacy and global vision.

Rajnath Singh termed "Samudra Pradakshina" as not only a voyage onboard a ship, but also a spiritual sadhana and a journey of discipline and willpower.

"During the expedition, our officers may face numerous challenges, but their flame of determination will pierce through the darkness. They will return home safely, showing the world that the valour of Indian women is beyond any limits," he said.

"Samudra Pradakshina" is the world's first Tri-Service All-Women Circumnavigation Expedition, featuring nine women officers from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The team is sailing aboard the indigenously built 50-foot IASV Triveni on an easterly route covering approximately 26,000 nautical miles, crossing the equator twice, and rounding the Three Great Capes-- Cape Leeuwin, Cape Horn, and the Cape of Good Hope.

Their voyage will cover all major oceans and some of the most dangerous waters on the planet, including the Southern Ocean and the Drake Passage, testing human resilience against nature's toughest challenges.

The mission aims to highlight women's leadership in uniform, strengthen India's maritime diplomacy, and demonstrate operational capabilities.

During their stay in Fremantle, the crew will carry out rigging and maintenance inspections, safety checks, and engagements with the local defence and sailing communities, as well as the Indian diaspora, including Indian Diaspora Volunteers (IDVs). The expedition team will also deliver a lecture on "Women in Ocean Voyages" for schools and institutions. The yacht is scheduled to depart for New Zealand on November 8.

The "Samudra Pradakshina" expedition stands as a shining symbol of Nari Shakti, Tri-Service cooperation, and India's maritime vision, showcasing the courage, skill, and resilience of women officers in the country's armed forces.

The expedition is likely to be completed over a period of nine months and the team would visit four foreign ports before returning to Mumbai in May 2026.

IASV Triveni, a 50-foot yacht built indigenously in Puducherry, is an embodiment of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Equipped with modern navigation and communication systems, it has already logged 10,000 nautical miles in training and is now set to take on the global challenge. (ANI)

